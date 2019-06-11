SpaceX launch scheduled for Wednesday morning

While the Air Force is not disputing the list of bases, we’re told the draft memo noting the basing candidates has not yet made its way to leadership for a decision. (Kacey Drescher/KCOY Photo)

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday morning.

The rocket will be carrying a payload of satellites as part of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission.

The window for launch begins at 7:17 a.m.

The rocket launch may be visible to some people living near VAFB. The first stage will feature multiple engine burns as it returns to land at the base.

People who live in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties may hear sonic booms associated with the launch. Sonic booms can sound like an explosion or thunder.

The public can watch the launch from the Hawk's Nest on Azalea Lane off of Highway 1, south of the base's main gate. It will open at 6 a.m. and close after the landing of the first stage.

To keep up to date with future launches and events at Vandenberg Air Force Base, visit their Facebook page.