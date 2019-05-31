Small plane crash under investigation at Santa Maria Airport
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A small plane crash is under investigation at the Santa Maria Airport.
It happened around 10 a.m. on the north end of the runway.
Details are limited, but it appears there was an issue with the plane's landing gear.
Santa Maria police and firefighter responded to the crash scene. Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration are also en route.
There are currently no reports of injuries. Plane traffic at the airport was unaffected.