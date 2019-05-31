Small plane crash under investigation at Santa Maria Airport

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Investigators responded to the Santa Maria Airport for a report of a small plane crash. (Keith Carls / KEYT )

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A small plane crash is under investigation at the Santa Maria Airport.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the north end of the runway.

Details are limited, but it appears there was an issue with the plane's landing gear.

Santa Maria police and firefighter responded to the crash scene. Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration are also en route.

There are currently no reports of injuries. Plane traffic at the airport was unaffected.