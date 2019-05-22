Sheriff's office releases identity of body found by vehicle near Lompoc

Earlier Coverage Authorities investigating body found next to car near Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man whose body was found by a vehicle near Lompoc last week.

34-year-old Maurilio Manzano Gonzalez of Santa Maria was found dead next to his car on the 5600 block of Santa Rosa Road Friday morning.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate as the circumstances of the death are considered suspicious.

No other information has been released at this time.