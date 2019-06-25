Sheriff's office releases name of woman whose body was found after fire in Lompoc apartment

( Lompoc City Fire Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office coroner's bureau identified the woman whose body was found after a fire ripped through a Lompoc apartment.

The fire happened early Saturday morning at a two-story complex on the 1000 block of East Cypress.

Flames sparked in the downstairs apartment and then spread to the upstairs apartment.

When the fire was extinguished, the body of 76-year-old Rubye Fritz was found inside her apartment.

The exact cause of death remains under investigation, but preliminary information from the Coroner's Bureau indicates that Fritz may have already been dead prior to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there is currently no evidence of foul play.