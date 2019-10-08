Sheriff's office investigating fight involving students at Righetti High School

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight involving students at Righetti High School.

The sheriff's office says the fight broke out Monday morning on campus.

Video started surfacing on social media Tuesday, which appears to show the fight. In the video, a large crowd of students is seen watching as a number of other students hit and punch each other. Some students are even seen being hit while they're on the ground.

The sheriff's office says the fight ended before deputies arrived on scene. It is unclear exactly how many students were involved in the fight.

Investigators say there were injuries reported, but they didn't say how many students were hurt.

A spokesman for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District released a statement saying, "We are investigating and gathering details about the disturbance (fight) that happened at RHS yesterday. The situation was quickly isolated and controlled. The students involved have been disciplined by school administration. We do not notify parents of every fight on campus. There was no immediate lockdown." The spokesman later added that parents and staff had been notified.

The sheriff's office is still trying to figure out what sparked the fight.

No arrests have been made.