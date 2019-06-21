Sheriff's Office investigating disappearance of Orcutt teen

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of an Orcutt teen.

17-year-old Peter Dwyer IV was reported missing by his family on Sunday around 8:20 p.m.

“We just want to know he's alive, and he's safe," his mother Zinnia Dwyer said.

Sheriffs officials say he was last seen around 8 a.m. on June 13 when he left to attend a class at Allan Hancock College. His mother says his disappearance didn't raise any red flags at first.

“You know, my first thought was, he just graduated from high school, maybe he met someone at the junior college, and he went off to do something with his friends. So I thought, 'OK, we'll give it a day or two.'”

His family says they knew something was wrong when the teenager did not show up for work at Patricio's Pizza the next day.

“Petey missed work," said Patrick Arinaldi, Peter's manager and close family friend. "Petey never misses work.”

On June 15, a family member found Dwyer's vehicle in the Allan Hancock College parking lot. His family says the keys to the car were hidden inside the gas tank.

According to his mother, the Righetti High School grad had also cleared out his bank account the day he was last seen.

“He took out $220, which is all he had in the bank.”

“He's getting good grades, he was happy he was going to school and getting all the hours that he wanted, so I don't understand why he would take off," said Arinaldi.

The family is asking the community to help them locate the Orcutt teen.

“Just keep an eye out and see if there's anything that you've seen. Maybe you have a nephew, or a grandson, or someone that has been with him and you notice my son with him," said Dwyer.

Anyone with information regarding Peter Dwyer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's sub-station in Santa Maria at 805-934-6150- You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171.