School district brings active shooter response training to Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Unified School District and ALICE Training Institute teamed up to bring active shooter response training to instructors in the Lompoc Valley schools on Tuesday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday instructors will be at Cabrillo High School to teach the ALICE principals when responding to an active shooter or other violent situation.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

The two-day Instructor Certification course is designed to teach "proactive option-based strategies to increase survivability in a violent critical incident."

It's strategy used for law enforcement, schools, universities, hospitals, businesses and places of worship.

The ALICE strategies empower individuals to participate in their own survival in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives, according to the Lompoc Unified School District.

The School District serves 9,600 students in the Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Air Force Base and surrounding rural areas located in Santa Barbara County.

The District has been partnering with ALICE, the Lompoc Police Department and the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department to train administrators, teachers and staff in the ALICE strategies for years.