Santa Marians react to 5 dead at Case Grande Senior Mobile Home Estates

Santa Marians react to 5 dead at the Case Grande Senior Mobile Home Estates

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria residents are trying to understand how a violent attack that resulted in five people dead could happen in their town.

Multiple neighbors say the owner of the home where three badly burned bodies were found in the Case Grande Senior Mobile Home Estates is Bodie Adams.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the killer or any of the deceased found in the mobile home.

The two victims who were shot and killed at the golf course clubhouse were identified as 78-year-old Richard Hanen and 70-year-old Kurt Bracke.

"It's shocking and it's scary at the same time," said Santa Maria resident Kaitlyn Mcormack. "I've never seen anything like this in Santa Maria and it's just horrifying. My heart goes out to all those families."

"Honestly, it's really sad and scary and I don't feel safe in my town anymore," said Santa Maria resident BriAnn Dominguez

Flowers were left in front of the burned down mobile home with a note urging people to report domestic violence.

Neighbors suspect that the burned bodies found in Adam's mobile home was himself, his wife and son. Police have not yet confirmed those claims or whether there were reports of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen gave a press briefing Friday afternoon.