Santa Maria signs off on adding more public safety jobs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Some resolve Tuesday night on a number of hot button issues we’ve been following in Santa Maria.

In stark contrast to what we’re seeing play out in Lompoc, Santa Maria city leaders just added public safety jobs to the budget and finalized a long-debated farmworker housing ordinance.

The Santa Maria City Council voted 4-1, finalizing their new H-2A housing ordinance.

In its second reading, this was more or less a procedural vote but city officials say they’ve established a broader framework for affordable housing for farmworkers while addressing the concerns of residents and the agricultural industry.

These new rules will take effect in 30 days in mid-July.

Another big agenda item, amendments to the previously adopted 2019-2020 budget.

The Council voted unanimously to approve the changes, the most notable the hiring of 57 full and part-time positions.

A city spokesperson tells us the five-year average is to only authorize six positions per year.

36 of those 57 jobs are funded by Measure U and will predominately be in the public safety sector.

Measure U is a voter-passed sales tax initiative to fund public safety and quality of life services.

“The community last year voted to increase those services with Measure U and have the additional funding to do that so we have an obligation to increase those services, use the Measure U as intended and we will work overtime to make sure that the budget remains balanced and we have a clear view of the cost increases coming over time,” said Jason Stilwell, Santa Maria City Manager.

Passing a similar sales tax measure in Lompoc has been met with resistance, with the council majority insisting that the budget is balanced before a sales tax is discussed.

Their current proposal makes cuts to public safety and freezes or eliminates a number of city staff positions.

Another issue impacting both Lompoc and Santa Maria, looming debt to Calpers.

Santa Maria’s City Manager says in order for Calpers to strengthen its financial position, they’re requiring more contributions from cities, with incremental increases over the next five years with the full impact hitting the city in 2024.