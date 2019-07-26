Santa Maria - North County

Santa Maria Salvation Army in dire need of donations this summer

Org could run out of food in 2 weeks

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 06:51 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 06:51 PM PDT

Santa Maria Salvation Army in dire need of donations this summer

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Empty shelves, and hungry families --that's the dilemma at the Santa Maria Salvation Army this summer. The organization is asking for the public's help in their time of need. 

 

Our food is going out just as fast as it's coming in," said coordinator Patricia Torres, adding that they're struggling to keep up with the daily lunch and food pantry program.

 

People are on vacations and don't really think about donating. And actually this is our busiest time because we have children that are out of school," said Torres. 

 

Torres says they normally get around 120 people at lunch every day, but with kids off school, it jumps to about 180 mouths to feed.

 

Some have been relying on the program for a while. 

 

“I've been coming here for about two years," said Phillip Noard. "It's very nice to have a hot lunch, a hot meal.

 

There are about 100 families also stopping by the food pantry.

 

Because our shelves are bare right now, we're afraid that eventually, maybe in the next 2-3 weeks, we will have to turn people away because we don't have anything," said Torres. 

 

The Salvation Army took to Facebook on Sunday in hopes of getting more donations.

 

You know, peanut butter is a hot commodity, specially during the summer time, pasta, just any canned goods, especially canned meat –tuna and chicken," said Torres. 

 

The organization accepts all types of donations, although checks or cash are preferred because they are able to buy in bulk.

 

 

 

 

The public can stop by the Salvation Army Monday- Fridays between 9 am and 12:30 pm.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

Britney Spears through the years
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears through the years

On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

Celebrity New Yorkers
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Celebrity New Yorkers

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
Getty Images

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever

On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20