Santa Maria Salvation Army in dire need of donations this summer

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Empty shelves, and hungry families --that's the dilemma at the Santa Maria Salvation Army this summer. The organization is asking for the public's help in their time of need.

“Our food is going out just as fast as it's coming in," said coordinator Patricia Torres, adding that they're struggling to keep up with the daily lunch and food pantry program.

“People are on vacations and don't really think about donating. And actually this is our busiest time because we have children that are out of school," said Torres.

Torres says they normally get around 120 people at lunch every day, but with kids off school, it jumps to about 180 mouths to feed.

Some have been relying on the program for a while.

“I've been coming here for about two years," said Phillip Noard. "It's very nice to have a hot lunch, a hot meal.”

There are about 100 families also stopping by the food pantry.

“Because our shelves are bare right now, we're afraid that eventually, maybe in the next 2-3 weeks, we will have to turn people away because we don't have anything," said Torres.

The Salvation Army took to Facebook on Sunday in hopes of getting more donations.

“You know, peanut butter is a hot commodity, specially during the summer time, pasta, just any canned goods, especially canned meat –tuna and chicken," said Torres.

The organization accepts all types of donations, although checks or cash are preferred because they are able to buy in bulk.

The public can stop by the Salvation Army Monday- Fridays between 9 am and 12:30 pm.