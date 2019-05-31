Santa Maria Elks Rodeo kicks off day one

Santa Marias Elk Rodeo kicks off day one

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Day one of the Santa Maria's Elks Rodeo kicked off with plenty to do but one special event the rodeo hosted was a dinner for kids battling cancer.

"I like horsies!," said Aryia Ramos.

Aryia Ramos is a pint-sized champion fighting cancer ready to spend some time with the horses at the rodeo. The Rodeo hosted her and other kids with cancer at the annual Golden Circle of Champions event.

"We came together and thought what better way, because in our hearts, there is nobody more of a champion then a kid fighting cancer," said Santa Maria Elks Rodeo COO Tina Tonasci.

The event included a dinner, a donut stand and an enchanted forest theme.

"I like the food here," said cancer battler Hayden Stallworth.

But the best part of the day was giving these small warriors a day of fun.

"It's fun for her to get out and be able to do something other than being at the hospital. And get to enjoy being around other kids that are going through the same thing," said Samantha Ramos, Aryia's mom.

The Elks Rodeo chose to kick off day one with the event to bring awareness to the many children battling the disease.

"Even here in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County we have well over 400 kids that are battling pediatric cancer," said Golden Circle of Champions liaison Debbie Morawsai.

Many at the event encouraged the rodeo champions to never give up.

"It's just impacting them making them more confident that they are going to continue to fight," said Savannah Stallworth, sister of Hayden Stallworth.

And at the end of the night the kids got to feel like real cowboy and cowgirls.

"They will get cowboy hats and cowboy buckles because they really are our champions," said Morawsai.

Tomorrow the festivities will continue with a pre-rodeo performance from Stephanie Quayle and after the rodeo show attendees can enjoy a rodeo dance with Jimmy Nelson and the Drifting Cowboys.