Santa Maria - North County

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo kicks off day one

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 01:57 AM PDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 03:09 PM PDT

Santa Marias Elk Rodeo kicks off day one

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Day one of the Santa Maria's Elks Rodeo kicked off with plenty to do but one special event the rodeo hosted was a dinner for kids battling cancer. 

"I like horsies!," said Aryia Ramos.

Aryia Ramos is a pint-sized champion fighting cancer ready to spend some time with the horses at the rodeo. The Rodeo hosted her and other kids with cancer at the annual Golden Circle of Champions event.

"We came together and thought what better way, because in our hearts, there is nobody more of a champion then a kid fighting cancer," said Santa Maria Elks Rodeo COO Tina Tonasci.

The event included a dinner, a donut stand and an enchanted forest theme. 

"I like the food here," said cancer battler Hayden Stallworth.

But the best part of the day was giving these small warriors a day of fun. 

"It's fun for her to get out and be able to do something other than being at the hospital. And get to enjoy being around other kids that are going through the same thing," said Samantha Ramos, Aryia's mom.

The Elks Rodeo chose to kick off day one with the event to bring awareness to the many children battling the disease. 

"Even here in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County we have well over 400 kids that are battling pediatric cancer," said Golden Circle of Champions liaison Debbie Morawsai.

Many at the event encouraged the rodeo champions to never give up.

"It's just impacting them making them more confident that they are going to continue to fight," said Savannah Stallworth, sister of Hayden Stallworth.

And at the end of the night the kids got to feel like real cowboy and cowgirls.  

"They will get cowboy hats and cowboy buckles because they really are our champions," said  Morawsai.

Tomorrow the festivities will continue with a pre-rodeo performance from Stephanie Quayle and after the rodeo show attendees can enjoy a rodeo dance with Jimmy Nelson and the Drifting Cowboys. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019
Wikimedia

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019

On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Most 'grizzled' actors working today
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Most 'grizzled' actors working today

9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

World's most popular theme parks
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

World's most popular theme parks

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

Cannes Film Festival 2019
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival 2019

A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

19 best places to travel for Summer 2019

19 best places to travel for Summer 2019

The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy

On this day: May 29
U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 29

10 essential health tips for seniors
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

10 essential health tips for seniors

On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Best electronica artists of all time
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Best electronica artists of all time

18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips