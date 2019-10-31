Santa Maria - North County

Santa Maria public safety agencies taking steps to provide services in case of power outage

About two dozen generators in the city

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 09:19 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 09:19 PM PDT

Santa Maria public safety agencies taking steps to provide services in case of power outage

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Fire season now means power outages in California. As utility companies plan for Public Safety Public Shutoffs (PSPS) to reduce the fire threat, local agencies are taking steps to ensure citizens will have access to vital services in case of a blackout. 

 

On Wednesday, Moorpark Highway Patrol tweeted its phone lines were down because of an outage. Santa Maria Police says it's prepared in case something similar happens in Santa Maria. 

 

There's backup power supplies and resources that we could continue operations for an extended period of time, even with utilities cut," said Lt. Russell Mengle of Santa Maria Police. 

 

The generator at PD is one of about two dozen available in Santa Maria. 

 

The Fire Department, they have back up generators. City hall, the library has back up generators," said City spokesman, Mark van de Kamp.

 

Van de Kamp says staff has been checking the generators are ready to go.

 

 

 

 

We've been in contact with vendors from which we purchase fuel and other supplies to make sure that –to the degree it's possible –that we are filled up."

 

There are also back up generators to continue to pump water if power goes out.

 

We go through about 9 million gallons a day. If the power were to go out, we would still endeavor to provide safe drinking water, and also to treat the waste water that goes to our waste water treatment plant," said van de Kamp

 

The city is hoping to add more resources, as well.

 

We're also looking at grants and other opportunities to purchase more of those assets to harden our facilities," said van de Kamp

 

Lt. Mengel says they do worry about burglaries in case of a PSPS, but the department is prepared to increase staffing under such circumstances. 

 

When it comes to traffic safety, “eventually, those [stop] lights are gonna go out, too," said Mengle. "When someone comes to an intersection and the lights are out, handle it as you would a stop sign.”

 

Everyone needs to be aware that life will not be the same during a power outage," said van de Kamp

 

Officials at PG&E remind customers to take their own precautions. A California Public Utilities Commission Fire Map shows several areas on the Central Coast are labeled under 'elevated' and 'extreme' fire risk. 

 

Let's keep our fingers crossed it doesn't hit us here on the Central Coast," said Mengle

 

The City of Santa Maria is hosting a number of emergency preparedness workshops:

 

Tuesdays November 12th and 26th, and December 10th at 2-3:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department: 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

 

Other resources can be found on the City's website

 

It's never too early to start getting ready," said van de Kamp.

 

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

Celebrities dress up for Halloween
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Celebrities dress up for Halloween

States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

Highest-paid comedians in 2019
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Highest-paid comedians in 2019

On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

White House Halloween 2019
Getty Images

White House Halloween 2019

Prince William through the years
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William through the years

On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26