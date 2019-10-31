Santa Maria police searching for missing at risk man
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are searching for a missing man.
Police say Richard Allen Mejia, 61, was last seen in the 2200 block of South Bradley around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Police say he is considered at risk because he has several medical conditions.
He's described as being a Hispanic male, 5'5", 160 pounds with short gray hair, brown eyes, and a full beard.
He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and blue athletic shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department.
