Santa Maria police investigating shooting

Santa Maria police at the scene of a shooting Thursday. (Santa Maria Fire Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting.

Police say a person with a gunshot wound was found in the 1000 block of West Kingston Thursday.

Officers say one person was taken to Marian Medical Center with serious injuries.

People were asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.