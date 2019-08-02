Santa Maria police investigating shooting
Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting.
Police say a person with a gunshot wound was found in the 1000 block of West Kingston Thursday.
Officers say one person was taken to Marian Medical Center with serious injuries.
People were asked to avoid the area during the investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
