Santa Maria police investigate school threat, determine no risk to school

Tommie Kunst Junior High School (Santa Maria Police Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department say there is no risk to students or faculty at a school after a report of a social media threat.

SMPD say they received word about a social media threat involving a school shooting Friday morning.

The school believed to have received the threat was Tommie Kunst Junior High at 930 Hidden Pines Way.

Police contacted the person involved with the threat and determined there was no credible threat to the school.

The incident is under investigation.