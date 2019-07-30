Santa Maria police asking for public's help to find missing "at risk" teen

14-year-old Yulianna Serrano-Rios of Santa Maria. (Santa Maria Police Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing "at risk" teen.

Yulianna Serrano-Rios was last seen leaving her home with some belongings on Thursday, July 25. She was reported missing shortly after.

Her current location is unknown to family and law enforcement.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.