Santa Maria - North County

Santa Maria officials: City could lose millions in funding over inaccurate count in 2020 Census

City invites residents to workshops about census

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:49 PM PDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:58 PM PDT

Santa Maria officials: City could lose millions in funding over inaccurate count in 2020 Census

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is inviting residents to a public workshop about the 2020 Census on Wednesday May 29 at the Public Library. The workshop will discuss the importance of participating in the national survey, which determines how much state and federal funding Santa Maria could get over the next decade. 

 

“Everybody who's counted is going to factor for about $2,000 per person coming into the community,” said city spokesman, Mark van de Kamp

 

The City is especially worried about the hard-to-count population, which includes people who may prefer to stay under the radar.

 

“It could be defined as Hispanics who are here, who are undocumented, but it also could mean senior citizens, it can also mean students, and it could mean people who move around a lot.”

 

Immigrant rights advocates worry a proposed question about legal status could deter undocumented families from participating in the survey. The Public Policy Institute of California sets the number of undocumented immigrants in Santa Barbara County at more than 41,000 people, and in San Luis Obispo County at around 9,000.  

 

When you're giving so much personal information, you know, you're hesitant," says Abraham Melendrez of CAUSE. "Even more-so with the attacks that the immigrant community has been facing lately."

 

The Supreme Court will decide on wether or not to include the question about citizenship status in June.

 

The 2020 Census will also be the first to be completed mostly online. The Bureau is scaling back on door-to-door canvassing and relying on its digital platform. City officials worry that may turn away residents unfamiliar with technology or those with no access to computers.

 

Van de Kamp says the Public Library computers will be available when the time to complete the census comes in April 2020. Meanwhile, Melendrez says CAUSE will outreach to the Hispanic community to ensure they understand the importance of answering truthfully.

 

“The federal government is going to be distributing over $700 billion per year, for each of the next 10 years, and it's important that California receives its fair share,” Van de Kamp says. 

 

“We could lose funding for education, for transportation, for roads, for safety,” says Melendrez

 

Wednesday's workshop will be held at Sherpa Hall inside the Public Library from noon to 1 pm. A second  workshop is scheduled for Wednesday June 5th at the same time and location. Spanish interpretation will be provided. 

 

The U.S Census counts the population every ten years. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

World's most popular theme parks
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

World's most popular theme parks

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

Cannes Film Festival 2019
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival 2019

A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

19 best places to travel for Summer 2019

19 best places to travel for Summer 2019

The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy

On this day: May 29
U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 29

10 essential health tips for seniors
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

10 essential health tips for seniors

On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Best electronica artists of all time
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Best electronica artists of all time

18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

On this day: May 27
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

On this day: May 27

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma
CNN Video

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma