Santa Maria officials: City could lose millions in funding over inaccurate count in 2020 Census

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is inviting residents to a public workshop about the 2020 Census on Wednesday May 29 at the Public Library. The workshop will discuss the importance of participating in the national survey, which determines how much state and federal funding Santa Maria could get over the next decade.

“Everybody who's counted is going to factor for about $2,000 per person coming into the community,” said city spokesman, Mark van de Kamp.

The City is especially worried about the hard-to-count population, which includes people who may prefer to stay under the radar.

“It could be defined as Hispanics who are here, who are undocumented, but it also could mean senior citizens, it can also mean students, and it could mean people who move around a lot.”

Immigrant rights advocates worry a proposed question about legal status could deter undocumented families from participating in the survey. The Public Policy Institute of California sets the number of undocumented immigrants in Santa Barbara County at more than 41,000 people, and in San Luis Obispo County at around 9,000.

“When you're giving so much personal information, you know, you're hesitant," says Abraham Melendrez of CAUSE. "Even more-so with the attacks that the immigrant community has been facing lately."

The Supreme Court will decide on wether or not to include the question about citizenship status in June.

The 2020 Census will also be the first to be completed mostly online. The Bureau is scaling back on door-to-door canvassing and relying on its digital platform. City officials worry that may turn away residents unfamiliar with technology or those with no access to computers.

Van de Kamp says the Public Library computers will be available when the time to complete the census comes in April 2020. Meanwhile, Melendrez says CAUSE will outreach to the Hispanic community to ensure they understand the importance of answering truthfully.

“The federal government is going to be distributing over $700 billion per year, for each of the next 10 years, and it's important that California receives its fair share,” Van de Kamp says.

“We could lose funding for education, for transportation, for roads, for safety,” says Melendrez.

Wednesday's workshop will be held at Sherpa Hall inside the Public Library from noon to 1 pm. A second workshop is scheduled for Wednesday June 5th at the same time and location. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

The U.S Census counts the population every ten years.