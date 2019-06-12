Santa Maria - North County

Santa Maria nonprofit organization to build tiny homes for homeless veteran women

Operation WEBS offering affordable housing

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 06:37 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Santa Maria nonprofit organization to build tiny homes for homeless veteran women

ORCUTT, Calif. - More housing opportunities for homeless veteran women are coming to the Central Coast. A nonprofit organization is celebrating the first year since they opened a stability home for women who served the country, and it is now looking into building tiny homes. 

 

Operation WEBS: Women Empowered Build Strong, is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Orcutt. The event celebrates the implementation of the first part of a three-phased affordable housing program. 

 

The organization's founder, Sandy Blair, says she wanted to provide options for veterans struggling to reintegrate themselves into society like she once did. 

 

“I failed miserably and was unemployed for over a year, lost everything.”

 

Blair served in the military overseas for a decade.

 

“You don't speak civilian language, you don't understand the workplace environment, it's not as what you're used to.”

 

She knew she wasn't alone.

 

“More and more women are in combat roles.”

 

The VA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) say in 2012, 25% of homeless veterans were located in California –the highest percentage of any other state.

 

“Last year, we had a homeless count of female veterans of 15 at Stand Down.”

 

So last June, the ex soldier opened up a stability home offering affordable housing.

 

This is where women come to rebuild their lives. From experience, we are the members who are overlooked simply because we're women.

 

The home can host up to four women, but Blair is now ready to offer a tiny solution to a big problem: tiny homes.

 

“We're gonna create a village kind of community where our sisters can come and they can farm, and they can do all these holistic healing processes kind of away from the hustle and bustle, away from the city and all the distractions.”

 

Blair says they hope they can extend their service to male veterans in the future.

 

In the meantime, other groups are taking the lead on building a sense of community among former military men. 

 

We have a Friday night softball league, it's got 100 veterans," said Band of Brothers president, Steven Baird. "We have a Sunday night bowling league, it's for veterans and families...We do everything together, kinda build that camaraderie.”

 

Baird says they're also building relationships with law enforcement.

 

If they get a call about crisis on a vet, they will call us, and we'll go help with the crisis, we'll help bring them to the house at Camp Flores."

 

Meanwhile, Operations WEBS is in the process of hosting some fundraisers.

 

The 5k run scheduled for this weekend, however, has been postponed to August.

 

More event information can be found on their website

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5