Santa Maria leaders meeting with northwest neighborhood to address concerns

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 10:52 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is hosting another meeting Tuesday to address issues in different neighborhoods within the city.

The latest community meeting will focus on the northwest part of the city.

It starts at 6 p.m. at Santa Maria Foursquare Church, which is located at 709 North Curryer Street.

The city says people who live in the area can bring up any issues or concerns they have. Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will talk about what they've been up to and answer questions. They'll also share information about the 2020 Census and city departments.

The city says the northwest neighborhood includes anything from Broadway to the east, Fesler Street to the south, and Blosser Road to the west.

In August, the city held a similar meeting focusing on the northeast part of Santa Maria. City officials say they plan to hold these meetings in each quadrant of the city.

