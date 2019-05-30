Santa Maria - North County

Santa Maria is spending more than $2 million on road repair projects this summer

Gas tax is funding projects

Posted: May 29, 2019 07:15 PM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:40 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria officials say they are putting gas tax funds to good use.

The city is spending more than $2 million on road repair projects this summer and is expected to receive $30 million from gas tax revenue for future improvements over the next decade. 

“Some of the pavement we've seen in some of these neighborhoods is turning into what looks like alligator skin –it's very rough, there's potholes,” said Mark van de Kamp, Santa Maria City spokesman. “We'll be doing a variety of treatments, these will be a thin maintenance overlay that's a thin layer of oil and fine rock to some asphalt.”

Van de Kamp said the city is spending more than $2.5 million on four road projects this summer.

“They'll be safer to drive on in inclement weather and at night. Santa Maria is projecting in the next 10 years we'll be receiving about $30 million from gas tax revenue."

The city used those funds in 2018 for a number of improvements.

“East Cypress Street, we did sections of that. We also did North Lincoln, a section of West Pershing. Overall we did about 350,000 square feet of asphalt.”

To put that into perspective, the Town Center Mall is about 600,000 square feet. And this year, the city plans to fix 25 miles of pavement throughout different neighborhoods, including:

  • ​​​​​​East Alvin Avenue from College Drive to Bradley Drive
  • South College Drive from Stowell Road to Enos Drive 
  • El Camino Street from North Miller Street to North College Drive

Santa Maria has also just completed the Depot Alley improvement in April.

“We used to have different problems out there including trash and it wasn't really safe for kids to walk there from schools, there's a school on either end.”

The alley now sports a new fence, fresh paving and no trash. 

