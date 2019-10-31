Santa Maria Fire and Police Departments conduct active shooter training

Photo: Santa Maria Fire Department

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Santa Maria Fire Department participated in an active shooter training in Lompoc Thursday.

The exercise was conducted at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Facility.

The fire and police departments collaborated in the 5-hour exercise.

The purpose of the exercise is to help them prepare for an emergency situation.

This training included familiarization with each other's equipment and response capabilities.

The departments went through a couple active shooter scenarios.

They also discussed safety and cooperative efforts for both police and fire department communications.

