Santa Maria could bring animal control services to the city

Currently contracts out to County

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 06:10 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria is debating bringing animal control services in-house, but the proposal is raising concerns. 

Santa Maria currently contracts both animal control and municipal shelter services to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

But as Recreation and Parks department director Alex Posada explains, it's getting expensive.

"I believe the city is paying around $750,000 a year for animal services from the county. So if you broke that down by person, we're talking roughly $7 for that service per year. So it's significant,” Posada said.

In order to reduce the cost, the proposal will have Santa Maria receive bids from interested parties to provide field services as well as a facility to shelter animals.

“We hope to see what the market has available to us. That's really one of the motivating factors behind going out to see what's the best deal out there,” Posada said.

Posada said some animal advocates are worried that the decrease in cost could affect the quality of animal services in the area.

“Some of the concerns I've heard from the community is, does the city really know what it's getting itself into? Are they ready to handle the complaints that people get? So yeah there are concerns,” Posada said.

Posada looks forward to the proposal as the city looks for ways to deliver services in the most efficient and cost effective manner. 

