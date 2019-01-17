Santa Maria City Council approves plan to revamp downtown area

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria has finally approved a plan looking to revamp its downtown. The Downtown Multimodal Streetscape Concept Plan has been in the works for the past two years.

“We're hoping to start with West Main Street,” said principal city planner Neda Zayer.

For two years, the city has been reaching out to community members and brainstorming on how to improve that area.

“They wanted downtown to be a place for gathering and entertainment, where they could really go and spend time in,” Zayer explained.

The city came up with a design aimed at reducing traffic, and attracting more pedestrians by “reducing some of the lane widths, (some points are very large –up to 17 feet in width). [We'll be] using that extra area to add landscapes, street trees, bike facilities and widen the sidewalks,” Zayer explained.

The City Council adopted the Concept Plan on Tuesday night.

Some residents are looking forward to it.

“Sounds like a good idea,” said Santa Maria visitor Brent Davis, who lives in Nipomo.

“You know, growth is always good,” agreed Ben Castro, who moved to the city eight years ago.

“I think this is great, but I think in the beginning, if there's gonna be construction, it will be inconvenient,” said resident Leonel Reyes.

However, while the project approval is a big step, the city planner explained there's still much work to be done. Santa Maria is now working with a consultant team to do a traffic study.

“They're gonna study [our proposal] and make sure that the truck turns work, the traffic flows work, the intersections still work. It's a big freight route, Main Street, from the city and surrounding businesses, but also from Guadalupe and surrounding communities," Zayer said.

They expect results in the next six months. Once the study is done, the city will map out a more fine tuned design before changes can be implemented.

Santa Maria received a $300,000 grant from Caltrans, which covered the cost of putting the plan together. The city will be tapping into city funds, state funds, and other grants to fund the rest of the project. Its total cost is still undetermined.