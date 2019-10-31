Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley football teams meet before rivalry football game

Photo: SMJUHSD

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Crosstown rivals Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria High Schools met for lunch Thursday before they battle it out under the Friday night lights during a football game.

Players, coaches, athletic directors, and a few administrators from the Panthers and Saints met for lunch Thursday at the “Main Street Classic” at Cool Hand Luke’s restaurant.

Pioneer Valley won the game in 2018.

Kickoff for Friday night’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. at Panther Stadium.

It is the last week of the regular season.

