Santa Barbara County Fair kicks off

Gates open at Santa Barbara County Fair

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fair kicked off Wednesday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The county fair has been packed with visitors from all over the region since the gates opened at noon.

Robin Smith, along with her tiny guitar, thrives on just about everything at the fair.

"We're here to celebrate the fair and summer activities and the rides and food and cheese," Smith said.

This year's fair theme, "Picture the Fun," is expected to bring in more than 150,000 visitors with several new attractions.

"One of our biggest events is our professional bull riding event. It's one of the first times we've had PBR here," Shelly Cone, public relations representative of the Santa Maria Fairpark said.

Visitors will get to enjoy new vendors, new activities and new foods at the carnival.

One of the newest foods is the deep-fried watermelon.

"We invented the process. We sell 42,000 pounds of these a year," said Anthony Cardinal, president of the Cardinali Family Concessions.

Cardinali and his family's concessions business are at the fair for the first time.

He plans to sell at least 500 deep-fried watermelons on a stick.

But if you're not into deep-fried foods, no worries. There's plenty of fun to go around.

As for Smith, she's probably going to purchase the tiny guitar for her granddaughter.

The fair runs from Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday.