Santa Barbara County Fair boosts local business profits

Santa Maria - North County

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 12:30 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:26 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fair is underway and local businesses in Santa Maria have been benefiting from the large crowds the event attracts.

The Fair is good time fun for the whole town, but one of the biggest benefits that local businesses get from is the booming business that comes with it. 

"The fair is great for our community here. It brings a lot of people from out of town. It has a great economic impact to the city in general," said Santa Maria Inn General Manager Ryan Swack.

A great economic impact that the Santa Maria Inn is cashing in on.

"For the Santa Maria Inn, being a host hotel for the fair we are at full capacity for the weekend and 
had a very busy week as well in preparation for the fair opening yesterday," said Swack.

Hotels are not the only local businesses that are benefiting from out-of-town bucks. 

"Today was one of out busiest day we have had all year, which was really nice. Yesterday we were really busy and we were really excited about that. Then today it went way out of the park for us," said Natural Cafe General Manager Jackie Moran.

Local 10-year-old vendors like G Brothers Kettle Corn profit from the fair as well.  

"This fair brings more people from around then any other fairs we have actually done in the past," said G Brothers Kettle Corn employee Elio Garcia.

"We are the only local company who do these flavors. No one else does it. Only locally," said G Brothers Kettle Corn owner Enos Garcia. 

Big name concerts are next on the agenda at the fair. 90s R&B group TLC is performing Friday at 7:30pm.

