Santa Barbara County Fair adds PBR event

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Professional Bull Riders Classic is set to take place at the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer.

“The Toughest Sport on Dirt” will see bull riders from across the world compete to take home the year-end title of PBR World Champion which includes a share of more than $10 million in prize money and a $1 million year-end bonus for the season's best bull rider.

PBR is one of rodeo's biggest spectacles with events across the globe. More than 600 bull riders throughout the world have PBR memberships and participate in competitions each year.

The PBR Classic will fill the Santa Maria Fairpark’s Minetti Arena at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. General admission is $40, with box seats at $65 and $80.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs from July 10-14 at the Santa Barbara County Fairpark. For more information, click here.