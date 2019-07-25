Santa Maria - North County

Santa Maria Salvation Army posts photos of empty shelves, asks public for donations

By:

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:18 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Salvation Army of Santa Maria announced Sunday that they are asking for donations to feed those in need.

The organization took to Facebook to share photos of their nearly empty shelves along with a caption asking for people to call or stop by to help fill their shelves. 

The Salvation Army stated that it has many children and families to feed. 

The Salvation Army of Santa Maria is located at 200 W Cook St. Call 805-349-2421 to find out a good time to donate 805-349-2421.

 

 

