Santa Maria - North County

Righetti FFA hosts "Kinderpatch" for local elementary school students

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 02:54 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:54 PM PDT

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Righetti FFA held its traditional "Kinderpatch" for more than 700 elementary school students Friday morning.

Kids got a chance to learn about plants, crops, and animals.

Students also enjoyed pumpkin games, a hay maze, petting zoo, and other attractions.

The FFA members have performed the "Kinderpatch" tradition for the past 25 years.

Organizers say it's a chance to perform community service.

"Our Kinderpatch is highly anticipated every year by our students and community, and we look forward to being able to host this event on campus,'' said Warrior Agriculture Teacher Amy Guerra.

More than 200 Warrior FFA high school students put on the event.

