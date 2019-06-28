Santa Maria - North County

Reports of ICE in Santa Maria reignite fear among undocumented community

Lawyers say one person detained

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 06:53 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 06:53 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After a Santa Maria father was reportedly picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week, activists are reaching out to undocumented immigrants to offer resources.

 

It was someone that had a final order of deportation and that's why he was picked up," said Julissa Pena, Executive Director at the Immigrant Legal Defense Center.

 

Pena says his order of removal was at least a decade old and the operation was not a raid.

 

The whole family kinda gathers up and you can hear in the background people just crying, kids screaming. You just feel how families are broken in that moment.

 

She emphasizes that immigrants with no criminal record shouldn't worry. However, experts are urging people with orders of deportation to seek legal counsel.

 

People's lives change throughout the years. They may be eligible for some sort of relief and that varies with time.

 

Meanwhile, Santa Maria Dreamers like Candida Martinez say they've noticed the new panic wave. 

 

When they tell you, 'Oh ICE is everywhere,' you don't wanna come out. You have to be pretty much prisoner in your house and it's so sad.

 

Martinez says she feels somewhat protected as a DACA recipient, but others don't have that benefit. 

 

“My babysitter is undocumented, and she is so afraid of coming out, she just stays home.”

 

Organizers are reaching out to the undocumented community offering resources.

 

When people text the number 245-87, they're gonna get Spanish texts about local ICE activity that's been verified by us," said Abraham Melendrez of CAUSE

 

CAUSE is also educating immigrants about their rights. 

 

"Remain silent, ask for a lawyer. [We're] making sure that people know that they don't need to sign anything or answer any questions without a lawyer present," said Melendrez

 

There have been other unconfirmed ICE sightings reported on social media. KCOY 12 reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and haven't received a response yet.

 

Migrants who are unsure about having an active order of deportation can call the immigration court hotline: 1-800-898-7180. 

 

Other resources can be found on 805immigrant.org

 

