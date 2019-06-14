Police searching for missing at-risk Santa Maria man

Jesus Cacimbe has been missing since Tuesday. (Santa Maria Police Department)

Jesus Cacimbe has been missing since Tuesday. (Santa Maria Police Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif - The Santa Maria Police Department is currently looking for a missing at-risk Santa Maria man.

50-year-old Jesus Cacimbe has a medical condition which requires medication and he was last seen on Tuesday.

Cacimbe has black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last wearing a long-sleeved shirt, jeans and black or brown shoes.

Santa Maria police ask anyone with information about Cacimbe's whereabouts to contact the department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277