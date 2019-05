Police respond to a man down incident at a Santa Maria gas station (Keith Carls / KEYT )

Police respond to a man down incident at a Santa Maria gas station (Keith Carls / KEYT )

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Police responded to reports of a bleeding man at a Santa Maria gas station on Thursday.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the Spirit Gas Station on Broadway.

SMPD investigate a man down incident (Keith Carls / KEYT )

SMPD investigate a man down incident (Keith Carls / KEYT )

Police say the man was uncooperative and was taken to the hospital with injuries. He is expected to be OK.

Police are investigating but no updates are available.