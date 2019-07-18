Police looking for three suspects involved in stealing $600 worth of makeup in Lompoc

One of the male suspects involved in stealing $600 worth of makeup from Ulta in Lompoc ( Lompoc Police Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Police Department is looking for three people involved in stealing $600 worth of makeup from Ulta Beauty in Lompoc on July 4.

Investigators say one male suspect distracted a cashier while the second male and a female walked through various areas of the store stealing items.

Police are still looking for these suspects involved ( Lompoc Police Department).

The alarm sounded separately each time one of the three suspects exited the store.

Lommpoc Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the suspects to contact them at 805-736-2341.