Police looking for suspect accused of stabbing man in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man just after he was leaving work in Lompoc Thursday.

The victim was leaving after his shift at 2222 N H St. when he witnessed a man trying to set up camp outside of his workplace.

He told the man that he could not camp there and asked him to leave. The suspect then pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the victim.

He attacked the victim with the knife stabbing him in the shoulder. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim received treatment at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with dirty blonde hair and scruffy facial hair.

He is also said to be about five-foot-10-inches-tall and around one-hundred-and-fifty-pounds wearing a gray shirt and black pants, according to Lompoc police.



