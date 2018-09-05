Police looking for Santa Maria teenager reported missing for second time

Destiny Navarrette was reported missing on 9/4/18 out of Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Police are helping in the search for a missing teenager from Santa Maria.

Destiny Navarette, 17, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Santa Maria Police say she was last seen around 1 p.m. at her home. Navarette is a student at Allan Hancock College and was scheduled to attend class Tuesday night. It's not clear if she showed up for class.

Police say Navarette may be driving a green 2002 Mazda Tribute with a license plate number 4ZAF280.

This is not the first time the teen disappears and is reported missing. Nearly one year ago, on Sept. 18, 2017, KCOY 12 reported Navarette had gone missing and her family was desperate to find her. She had been missing for nearly a month before she was located in Othello, Washington with her boyfriend.

In that case, Navarette's boyfriend, Miguel Perez de la Cruz, was booked into a Washington state jail for violating his parole.

Anyone with information regarding Navarette's whereabouts should contact Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.