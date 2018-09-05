SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Santa Maria - North County

Police looking for Santa Maria teenager reported missing for second time

Destiny Navarrette had gone missing before in 2017

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 06:28 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 04:34 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Police are helping in the search for a missing teenager from Santa Maria.

Destiny Navarette, 17, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Santa Maria Police say she was last seen around 1 p.m. at her home. Navarette is a student at Allan Hancock College and was scheduled to attend class Tuesday night. It's not clear if she showed up for class.

Police say Navarette may be driving a green 2002 Mazda Tribute with a license plate number 4ZAF280.

This is not the first time the teen disappears and is reported missing. Nearly one year ago, on Sept. 18, 2017, KCOY 12 reported Navarette had gone missing and her family was desperate to find her. She had been missing for nearly a month before she was located in Othello, Washington with her boyfriend.

In that case, Navarette's boyfriend, Miguel Perez de la Cruz, was booked into a Washington state jail for violating his parole.

Anyone with information regarding Navarette's whereabouts should contact Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable recalls of 2018
Toyota

Notable recalls of 2018

10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

Stars who served time behind bars

Stars who served time behind bars

On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently

11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

Beyonce through the years

Beyonce through the years

On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Celebrities with September birthdays
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Celebrities with September birthdays

On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California