Police looking for Santa Maria man who was last seen in April

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who was last seen in late April.

Heladio Antonio Ventura was reported missing on Tuesday, but he hasn't been seen by family members since the evening of April 28 at his Santa Maria home.

Police and family members say he has no prior history of being gone for a long period of time and his disappearance is out of the ordinary. 

Heladio may be with a 2010 dark gray Chevrolet Equinox with the license plate: 6KJE458. The vehicle has not been located.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Caro at 805-928-3781 extension 1304, or Detective Woessner at extension 1929.

