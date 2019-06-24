Santa Maria - North County

Neighbors say Santa Maria mobile park killer had history of domestic violence

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 02:42 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 04:43 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Sheriff's officials have confirmed another sad twist to the violent shootings and explosion at Casa Grande Senior Mobile Homes Estate in Santa Mara. 

They reported the bodies recovered in Claude "Bodie" Adams' burned down home were that of his wife, 65-year-old Sherry Adams, and his son, 33-year-old Seth Adams. Claude Adams' body was also found inside the remains of the home.

Investigators believe Adams killed his wife and son. A flower memorial has been started in front of Adams' home urging people to report domestic violence. Residents say Adams was known to be a violent man.

"He used to beat his wife and then his son got to live here to protect the wife cause it's an over 55 and he's not over 55," said Adams' neighbor, Bob Frenna.

Many other Casa Grande community members also say that 65-year-old Sherry Adams was a victim of domestic abuse, her story ending like so many others at the hands of an abuser. 

Santa Maria's Domestic Violence Solutions is an outreach organization for domestic abuse victims seeking refuge from abuse. 

"We know that every four hours a woman loses her life at the hands of her partner," said Domestic Violence Solutions advocate Eloisa Patterson. 

"Our shelter, which we have three, one in Lompoc and one in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, are confidential locations. Which means they are not listed," said Patterson.

Domestic Solutions keep locations confidential for victims protection. They say the most important key to helping an abused person is to give them their hotline for help. 

"Because you could be saving someone's life," said Patterson.

Someone's life like Sherry Adams. 

"Half of our residents that come to shelter is because someone called 911, the other half is because a best friend, a co-worker, someone they knew shared that crisis line with them," said Patterson 

Domestic Solution's also provides clothing, toiletries, legal help and do not inquire if the victim is a legal immigrant. They also allow victims to bring their children.  

"When they come to the shelter, they feel exhausted, confused, depressed, many times hopeless and scared for their lives," said Patterson. 

Police said they do not have knowledge of any domestic violence disputes at the Adams home but ask family members to contact police with any information as to domestic violence committed by Claude Adams.

The Domestic Violence Solutions hotline is 805-925-2160.

