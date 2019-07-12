Police arrest man suspected of attempted bank robbery in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Police arrest a man suspected of attempted robbery of a bank in Santa Maria Thursday morning.

Santa Maria police responded to a report of a bank robbery in progress at the Chase bank located at 2200 South Broadway at around 11:45 a.m.

Officers quickly arrested the suspect, Juan Angel Salinas Pena, 25, as he was exiting the bank.

Investigators learned that Pena had entered the bank and had demanded money from the bank tellers. He reportedly told one of the tellers that he was armed with a gun.

Pena tried to get away as police arrived at the scene before receiving any money from the tellers.

Officers did not find a gun on Pena.

Pena was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail. He may face charges related to attempted bank robbery and for parole violation.