Police: 4 dead in shooting incident, fire at Santa Maria mobile home park

Shooting 4 dead

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Four people are dead following a shooting incident and structure fire at a Santa Maria mobile home park and golf course Friday afternoon.

Police say a man got into an argument with two golfers at a golf course at the Casa Grande Senior Mobile Estates, a senior-living mobile park. The man retrieved a gun and killed two adult men at the clubhouse area of the adjacent golf course before fleeing to a home in the mobile home court.

As police responded to the shooting incident, an explosion occurred at a home at 407 West Taylor Street.

"Within moments as we were starting to move in that direction, there were reports of an explosion and fire at 407. The fire engulfed the entire unit almost immediately and it was a very rapidly moving fire," said Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen.

Smoke billowed out of the home around 12:05 p.m. Chief of Police Phil Hansen said there was live ammunition in the burning home, putting residents and firefighters in the area in danger.

"All throughout the firefighting challenge, ammunition was cooking off inside 407, so that created a safety hazard for residents, for responding officers and firefighters," Hansen said.

The flames spread to three adjacent homes and some of the homes were completely destroyed. Other homes were damaged.

Two bodies were located inside the burned down unit 407. Police say it's likely but currently unclear if one of the people dead inside the home is the shooter.

"Initial reports are that we have one, perhaps two victims deceased inside unit 407, so a high likliehood that our suspect is among those that were in 407," said Hansen.

Witnesses at the scene reported shots being fired in the area. Dozens of police and firefighters were in the area. Residents were told to shelter in place due to the active nature of the incident.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's helicopters provided air support. SWAT team was on hand to assist.

Fire in a Santa Maria mobile home complex possibly linked to a police investigation. (Keith Carls/ KEYT )

It's unclear what caused the fire at this time, but it may have been started by the shooting suspect.

"What weapons were possessed, what was utilized, what the nature of the grievance was or whatever caused this horrific thing to take place, that's going to take some time," Hansen said.

People in the area are being told to stay away.

The shooting is under investigation and more details will be provided when they are available.

The names of the four people killed have not yet been released.

Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen gave a press briefing Friday afternoon.