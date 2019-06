Area affected by power outages (City of Santa Maria).

Area affected by power outages (City of Santa Maria).

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - PG&E customers are experienced a major power outage Wednesday afternoon.

The outage is impacting about 4100 customers from Cook Street to Betteravia and from Depot to Philbric.

There were reports of wires down and crews are at the site.

The outage started at 3:55 p.m. The estimated restore time was estimated to be 8:15 p.m.

For further updates on the outage go to check the PG&E Outage Map.