Person identified from head on crash in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. - Officials released the name of the deceased person involved in a head on crash on Monday late afternoon in Nipomo.

Public information office identified the person to be Jose Soto Gonzales, 57, of Nipomo.

Gonzales was driving a 2000 Silver Chevrolet Westbound on Pomeroy Road West of Sandyvale Drive as another man, Aleksandr Moiseyev, 28, from Aptos was driving eastbound on Pomeroy Road West of Sandyvale Drive at an undetermined speed.

Moiseyev rounded a curve on the roadway and failed to maintain his position in the eastbound lane. He crossed over the double yellow lines and entered the westbound lane where Gonzales was, and both cars crashed head on.

Moiseyev sustained major injuries and was transported to Marian Medical Center and Gonzales succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Moiseyev was arrested for driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.