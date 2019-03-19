Man missing from Orcutt group home struck on Highway 101

Pedestrian Struck on Highway 101

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:40 a.m. Drivers reported seeing the man walking southbound in the northbound center divider as early as 5:15 a.m. When California Highway Patrol units responded to the area they were unable to locate the man.

About an hour later, CHP responded to the southbound shoulder of the highway just north of Stowell Road. For reasons that are unclear, the man walked directly into the path of traffic and was struck by a pickup truck.

The man suffered a broken arm and abrasions to his head. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

He has been identified as George Whiting of Santa Maria. According to CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office received a missing persons report regarding Whiting who apparently walked away from a group home in Orcutt on Monday.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Southbound traffic through Santa Maria was slowed for about an hour as first responders worked the scene. The freeway has since reopened.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the collision.