Orcutt man arrested in narcotics investigation

Paul Bendele Jr., 58, of Orcutt . (Santa Maria Police Department)

ORCUTT, Calif. - An Orcutt man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of selling heroin.

Police say Paul Bendele Jr., 58, of Orcutt, was arrested for selling and transporting heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of ammunition and for a probation violation.

The Santa Maria Police Department's Special Enforcement Team worked with the FBI to serve a search warrant on the 1300 block of Via Santa Maria in Orcutt as part of a narcotics investigation.

Officers say they found 73 grams of heroin packaged for sale, as well as scales, other evidence of drug sales, and several rounds of ammunition.

Bendele was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail.