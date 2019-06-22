Santa Maria - North County

Multi-car crash shuts down Hwy 101 in Santa Maria

Six vehicle collision near Donovan Road offramp

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 07:12 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:12 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The CHP is investigating a multi-car crash early Saturday morning on the southbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road in Santa Maria.

The six car chain collision forced the temporary closure of all southbound lanes of Hwy 101 at Donovan Road for more than an hour.

The crash happened just after 5:00 a.m. and sent at least one of the vehicles involved off the highway.

The CHP says injuries are mostly minor to moderate.

The southbound lanes of Hwy 101 at Donovan Road were expected to re-open around 7:00 a.m.

The cause of the multi-car crash in under investigation.

