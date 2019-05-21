Mountain biker air-lifted to hospital following crash near Orcutt
ORCUTT, Calif. - A mountain biker was transported to the hospital by helicopter after crashing his bike near Orcutt.
The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Orcutt Road and Rice Ranch Road.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and located the cyclist who appeared to have suffered a spinal injury.
The cyclist was air-lifted to the hospital for treament. The condition of the cyclist is unclear at this time.