Missing Santa Maria teen found safely and back in parent's care

Courtesy: Santa Maria Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - --UPDATE--

Santa Maria police confirmed late Thursday afternoon that 14-year-old Araceli Cervantes Cortez was found safely in the 200 block of N. McClelland Street in Santa Maria.

She is now in the care of her parents, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

INITIAL INFORMATION

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing at-risk teenager.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, 14-year-old Araceli Cervantes Cortez voluntarily left her home and told her mother she was heading to a friend's house and did not return.

She is believed to be in the Santa Maria area.

She is described is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 108 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and black yoga pants.

She has a history of running away, police said.

Call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 if you have any information.