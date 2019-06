Earlier Coverage Sheriff's Office investigating disappearance of Orcutt teen

ORCUTT, Calif. - An Orcutt teen who had not been seen for over a week has been found safe.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Peter Dwyer IV was located safe. He is said to be in contact with his family. He has not yet returned home, but the sheriff's office is coordinating his return.

Dwyer was last seen around 8 a.m. on June 13 when he left to attend a class at Allan Hancock College.