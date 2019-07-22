Santa Maria - North County

Marian Regional Medical Center ranked among 'most beautiful' hospitals

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 03:57 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria is gaining national attention.

On Monday, the hospital announced it was ranked 18 on Soliant's 10th annual Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals contest.

The contest has been around since 2009. It's designed to highlight hospitals that are "beautiful inside and out." According to Soliant, that can mean the hospital has everything from soothing artwork to supportive staff members.

More than 8.5 million votes were cast for a total of 96 hospitals nominated. Marian received 6,879 votes, landing it in the top 20.

Soliant says Marian was recognized for its friendly staff, quality care, and dedication to creating a comfortable environment for patients.

"Marian is pleased to be recognized among Soliant's Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the Nation," said Sue Andersen, Marian Regional Medical Center President & CEO. "While we are proud of our exterior, we are equally proud of the dedicated staff, physicians, and volunteers inside our walls that allow us to be acknowledged nationally for our programs, services, and the quality care we provide."

Only one other California hospital made the list. Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula received 12, 283 votes and was ranked 14 on the list.

The top-ranked hospital was Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic in Minnesota.

To view the complete list, click here.

