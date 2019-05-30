Man with dementia missing out of Lompoc located safe

Missing Lompoc man Jose Martinez. ( Lompoc Police Department)

Missing Lompoc man Jose Martinez. ( Lompoc Police Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - Update: Jose Del Refugio Martinez was located safe on Thursday.

An elderly man who suffers from dementia and other health conditions was reported missing out of Lompoc on Thursday.

Police are asking for the public's help to find 67-year-old Jose Del Refugio Martinez.

Jose is Hispanic with gray hair, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen driving a black 2007 Ford Fusion with California License Plate: 6BHM685.

If you see Martinez, contact local law enforcement.