Santa Maria - North County

Man suspected of multiple Santa Maria-area burglaries found in underground bunker



Posted: May 23, 2019 04:59 PM PDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 05:09 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of stealing items from farms in the Santa Maria area. He was found hiding in an underground bunker.

Deputies had been investigating reports of equipment being stolen from farms in Santa Maria. On Monday, that investigation led deputies to the area of A Street and La Brea Avenue. Deputies found a fertilizer injection pump that was reported stolen at that location the previous week.

Detectives found several bicycles and property in the middle of a field where a homeless camp appeared to be set up. Deputies found welding equipment, tools, battery chargers, personal documents, sports memorabilia and a laptop computer.

As deputies combed the area, they found a 10-foot deep hole in the ground which led to an underground bunker. In the bunker they found meth pipes and suspected methamphetamine as well as power cords connected to a nearby power pole that was stealing electricity from the adjacent property.

As they searched the bunker they located 31-year-old Daniel Nunez, a transient from the Santa Maria area, hiding and covered in dirt and grass. Nunez provided a fake name to deputies but was determined to have two outstanding warrants. One of those warrants was for disappearing from an electronic monitoring program.

Nunez was booked on the warrants and could face additional charges for drug possession, stealing utility service, and lying to officers. He's being held without bail due to his outstanding warrants.

The sports memorabilia, personal documents and laptop have been linked to a storage facility burglary and a residential burglary in Santa Maria. The stolen property is in the process of being returned to their owners.    

Anyone with information about Nunez or other similar crimes in the area should contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crime Enforcement Unit at 805-934-6512.
 

